Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 824 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $509.49 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.77 and its 200 day moving average is $512.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

