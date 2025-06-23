Advisor Resource Council Invests $463,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $221.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

