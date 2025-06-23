Advisor Resource Council Makes New $437,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

