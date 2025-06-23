Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

