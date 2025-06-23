Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 589 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5,289.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $705.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.44. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

