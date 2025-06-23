AGF Management (AGFMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $8.82 on Monday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

