Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 283.8% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.