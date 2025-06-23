Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $542,300.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $542,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,687.13. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Catriona Yale sold 1,633 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $89,553.72.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Catriona Yale sold 2,803 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $151,362.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,997,000 after buying an additional 495,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after buying an additional 526,233 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after buying an additional 800,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

