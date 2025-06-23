Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT at $18.17

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.45. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

