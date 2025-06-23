Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining FY2025 Earnings

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.27. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,070,000 shares of company stock worth $37,265,934. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.