Analysts Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) PT at $65.00

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several analysts have commented on VERA shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VERA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VERA opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.