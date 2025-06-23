Analysts Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) PT at $65.00

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts have commented on VERA shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERA opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

