Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4,316.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 555,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

