Analyzing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Ameresco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $65.00 million 0.37 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.45 $56.76 million $1.02 14.71

Profitability

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Ameresco 2.97% 6.32% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and Ameresco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ameresco 1 3 3 1 2.50

Ameresco has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Ameresco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameresco beats Sunrise New Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

