Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 285.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $20,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,400,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Global Management Price Performance
APO opened at $134.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
