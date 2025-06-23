AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVPT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,500. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 621.7% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $17.96 on Friday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.34.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.