AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVPT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 621.7% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $17.96 on Friday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.34.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
