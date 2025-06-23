Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after buying an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,353,000 after buying an additional 577,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,455,000 after buying an additional 161,269 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $288.66 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $294.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

