Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.85 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

