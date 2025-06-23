Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

