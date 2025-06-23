Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

NOC stock opened at $497.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $422.69 and a one year high of $555.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

