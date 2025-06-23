Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $663,769.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

