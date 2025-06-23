Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

