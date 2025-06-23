Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

