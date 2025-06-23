Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 479,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

