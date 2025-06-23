Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 479,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Avrupa Minerals
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.
