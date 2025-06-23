Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 335 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

