Biotricity (BTCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.
Biotricity Trading Down 9.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY opened at $0.42 on Monday. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.
Biotricity Company Profile
