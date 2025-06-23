Biotricity (BTCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Biotricity Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY opened at $0.42 on Monday. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

