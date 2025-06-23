Blue Trust Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $498.38 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.61 and a 200 day moving average of $419.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

