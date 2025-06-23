Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.