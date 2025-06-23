Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

ETR opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

