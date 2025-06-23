Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8%

WY opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.