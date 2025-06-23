Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baidu alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,245,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 471,497 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 375,145 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,748,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Baidu Stock Down 1.1%

Baidu stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.