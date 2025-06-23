Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

