Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $61.75

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $38,963,000. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 87,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

