Brokerages Set nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $30.94

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -101.73, a PEG ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,397.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $252,426.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,152.98. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in nCino by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 3,006.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in nCino by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.