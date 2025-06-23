Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $308.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.00.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,740,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,963,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $156,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PRI opened at $261.08 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Analyst Recommendations for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

