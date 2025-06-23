Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $308.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.00.
PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
Primerica Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE:PRI opened at $261.08 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
