Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Target Price at $22.29

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZVRA. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $9.04 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,032 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 550,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

