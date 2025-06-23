Brokers Offer Predictions for Analog Devices FY2025 Earnings

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $228.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

