Brokers Offer Predictions for TWI FY2025 Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TWI opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $588.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.95. Titan International has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

