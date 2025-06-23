Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 327 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 198.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

