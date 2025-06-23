Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Sells $1,012,140.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $500.27 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $512.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

