Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXR shares. Maxim Group cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

