Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXR shares. Maxim Group cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Citius Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citius Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.