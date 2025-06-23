Comparing GFL Environmental (GFL) and Its Competitors

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GFL Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion -$527.43 million 10.15 GFL Environmental Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 31.29

GFL Environmental has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 36.01% 3.93% 1.43% GFL Environmental Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GFL Environmental and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GFL Environmental and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 2 8 2 3.00 GFL Environmental Competitors 323 1116 1891 129 2.53

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 11.82%. Given GFL Environmental’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.