Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average is $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.