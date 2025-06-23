Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,242 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

