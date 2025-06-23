Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Demant A/S Company Profile

Shares of WILYY opened at $21.31 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

