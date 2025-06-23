Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Demant A/S
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Demant A/S Company Profile
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.