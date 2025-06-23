dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$12.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
dentalcorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.
dentalcorp Company Profile
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.
