Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,735,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,333 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 363,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $541.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

