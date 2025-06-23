Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of DNTH stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $541.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $32.27.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dianthus Therapeutics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.