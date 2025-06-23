Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $62.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Doximity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Doximity by 73.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

