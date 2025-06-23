Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 10,231 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

O stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

