Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,738 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,848,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,160,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,093,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

